It Looked Like Just A Mansion, But When They Went Inside, Their Hearts Broke

JUNE 27, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Great Danes are some of the biggest dogs of all time and also can be some of the cuddliest.

They're generally known as gentle giants, and as with any purebred dog, people will pay top dollar for a pup that has a good bloodline and great temperament. The cool thing about adopting dogs is that there are thousands of breed-specific rescue organizations out there. While some breeders are very responsible, adopting a certain breed of dog doesn't have to be unethical.

Unfortunately, there are cases like this horrific story out of New Hampshire, where almost 100 Great Danes were rescued from an alleged puppy mill being run out of a mansion.

From the outside, the $1.45 million mansion looked normal. But inside, dozens of pups were suffering.

Facebook / Pet Watch New Jersey

The floor was covered with feces and urine so thick that the dogs found there were sliding around in it.

Facebook / Pet Watch New Jersey

“It was horrifying in and of itself, but I’ve never seen conditions like this in a house of that magnitude,” said Lindsay Hamrick, state director for the Humane Society of United States.

Facebook / Pet Watch New Jersey

Some of the Great Danes also had medical issues common among the breed that had not been treated, like these swollen eyes.

Facebook / Pet Watch New Jersey

Christina Fay, the owner of the mansion, was arrested and initially charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglect. Given the number of animals seized, however, more charges may be filed after lab testing is complete.

Facebook / Pet Watch New Jersey

These poor babies were dying to get out, and after their seizure, rescue organizations stepped up to the plate to make sure they got the help they needed.

Facebook / Pet Watch New Jersey

Police and other organizations worked together to help the dogs, which can reach up to 300 pounds when fully grown.

Facebook / Pet Watch New Jersey

The good news is that while the courts are doling out justice, some of these Great Danes are already living much, much better lives. Check them out in the video below!

(via NYPost)

I hope they all find the happiest forever homes. What kind of person could do something like this to such innocent animals? Share this if you hope she receives the harshest possible punishment for these crimes.

