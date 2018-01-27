Ad Blocker Detected

Great Dane Hilariously Takes Out Sledding Dinosaur In Snow Day Video

JANUARY 27, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Tons of internet videos show that throwing on a T-Rex costume automatically makes any activity you participate in way funnier.

And as this big pup proved, adding dogs to the mix makes it even better. One Great Dane in Nashville, Tennessee, recently watched as a men dressed in a dinosaur suit hopped on a sled and began sliding down the hill. Like most of his kind, the spotted pupper couldn't help but chase after the moving target, hilariously taking him down in the process.

Watch as the sledding dino is tackled by his black and white adversary.

(via Daily Mail)

Thanks to this heroic dog, the snowy hills of Nashville are once again safe from the T-Rex scourge. Good job, buddy!

