When He Died Suddenly, His Beloved Horse Gave Him A Bittersweet Final Farewell

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

The saying goes that dog is man's best friend, but the truth is that we create those bonds with many animals.

Wagner Lima was a Paraguayan cowboy who died on January 1, 2017 in a motorcycle accident. As a cowboy, his best friend was his horse, Sereno, and they had been together for many years. Lima's family knew Sereno should be at the funeral with them, but they didn't realize just how grief-stricken the horse would be when it came time to lay the young man to rest.

Sereno sniffs the casket, and when he realizes his owner is inside, he carefully lays his head on top of it.

video-player-present

Read More: When This Dog's Best Friend Passed Away, He Mourned Him In An Incredible Way

“This horse was everything to him,” Lima's brother Wando told Globo News. “It was as if the horse knew what was happening and wanted to say goodbye.”

(via Little Things)

Lima's brother is now going to take care of Sereno. I'm in absolute tears. SHARE this if you believe that our animals love us just as much as we love them.