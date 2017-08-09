His Bride Was Too Busy For Their Pre-Wedding Shoot, So His Funny BFF Stepped In

Planning a wedding can get super stressful for the bride and groom, especially when things don't go as smoothly as planned because of accidental mix-ups.

One bride was faced with such a situation when while checking out the venue before the big day, she had a bit of a miscommunication with her photographer. They were scouting out the best spots to take photos so they'd have it planned beforehand, but the bride didn't realize that the photographer wanted to have an informal pre-wedding photo shoot.

She was too busy for test shots that day, but luckily, one of the groomsmen (pictured below on the right) offered to step in for her.







As you can see, the results were pretty hilarious.







He did a surprisingly spectacular job if you ask me...







...and though these aren't the real wedding photos...







...something tells me the groom will still cherish them for years.







Seriously, they're priceless.







(via BoredPanda)

You can definitely see that bro love in their eyes. These might even be better than the actual wedding photos. Just don't tell the bride that.