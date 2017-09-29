He Noticed Something Awful On His Wedding Day. What He Did Next Makes Him A Hero.

Last Friday, Clayton Cook and his bride, Brittany, exchanged vows and became husband and wife in a beautiful ceremony. Clayton also saved a life.
After saying "I do," the newly married couple from Kitchener in Ontario, Canada, began posing for their photographer, Darren Hatt. But right in the middle of their wedding shoot, Clayton ran toward a nearby pond and jumped in, suit and all. That's because the groom had noticed a little boy who needed his help.
The boy had been pushed into the water by another child and was clearly struggling beneath the surface.
Thankfully, Clayton was right there to pull the little guy out.
Brittany isn't surprised at all by her husband's heroic actions. “That’s Clay, like that’s Clay to me," she said. "It’s something he would just instinctively do.”
Learn more about what happened that day below.
(via BoredPanda)