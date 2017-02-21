Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's easy to think that because we aren't out sweating in our pajamas all day that we should be able to wear them a few nights in a row.

I know I'm guilty of this! According to Lifebuzz, on average, men wait up to 13 days before grabbing a new pair, while women usually put it off for up to 17 days. If wearing PJs for multiple days (or weeks!) is so common, why should we bother changing now? Well, because it's totally unsanitary for these eight reasons that will have you grabbing a fresh outfit every night.

1. Pajamas are not clean just because you're not sweating profusely in them.

Sally Bloomfield, professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said, "Pajamas are against your skin. They are full of microorganisms. We all have skin and gut organisms that are usually not harmful on our skin and in our gut. But if they get into the wrong place they can cause problems."

2. If you sleep without underwear, you're at higher risk for spreading bacteria.