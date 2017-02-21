Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Stop Wearing The Same Pajamas Night After Night. Seriously, It's Gross

FEBRUARY 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
SCIENCE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's easy to think that because we aren't out sweating in our pajamas all day that we should be able to wear them a few nights in a row.

I know I'm guilty of this! According to Lifebuzz, on average, men wait up to 13 days before grabbing a new pair, while women usually put it off for up to 17 days. If wearing PJs for multiple days (or weeks!) is so common, why should we bother changing now? Well, because it's totally unsanitary for these eight reasons that will have you grabbing a fresh outfit every night.

1. Pajamas are not clean just because you're not sweating profusely in them.

Sally Bloomfield, professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said, "Pajamas are against your skin. They are full of microorganisms. We all have skin and gut organisms that are usually not harmful on our skin and in our gut. But if they get into the wrong place they can cause problems."

Read More: The Worst Thing About Fast Food Might Not Even Be The Food Itself

2. If you sleep without underwear, you're at higher risk for spreading bacteria.

Trending Now

Rescuers Were Heartbroken When They Saw What Someone Did To 1,000 Tiny Chicks

Trending Now

Dog Is Ashamed That She Tore Up Paper Towels, So She Does This Adorable Thing

What Biologists Pulled Out Of This Sea Turtle's Nose Is Absolutely Sickening

They Were Just Watching TV When All Of A Sudden His Laptop Burst Into Flames -- OMG!

They're Suing For $200,000 After Their Son Almost Lost His Finger On This Flight

Mom Shares Heartbreaking Video Of Daughter In Pain Because She Can't Get Surgery

She Got Pregnant At An Age That Seems Unreal, But It's Completely True

Little Boy's Family Decided To Surrender His Dog, So He Left A Heartbreaking Note
Submit Content

Load another article