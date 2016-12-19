Viruses, Bacteria, And Feces: Here's How Gross Your Phone Is And How To Get It Clean

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Most of us use our phones constantly throughout the day.

Whether I need it for calling, texting, or using the internet, I know my phone is never far out of reach. But beyond wiping away fingerprints every once in awhile, how often do you think about cleaning your phone? It turns out our devices are super, super gross, so here's how to get rid of all that gunk.

As it turns out, studies show that more than 90 percent of us have bacteria crawling all over our phones.

And it's not just bacteria -- viruses can easily spread, too.

Fecal matter? Gross. You don't want that stuff anywhere near your phone.

Sorry, ladies. Your phones have a higher likelihood of contamination.

Here's what you can do: Clean your phone regularly and wash your hands often.

Using a microfiber cloth is a great way to keep your screen clean.

Use water and vinegar if your phone has a lot of buildup. (Makeup lovers, we're looking at you!)

Make sure you keep the cloth clean, too, or you'll just be spreading germs.

Another way to clean your phone, especially the screen, is by using scotch tape to remove fingerprints and other markings.

Now there are even chargers that kill bacteria and cases designed to keep your phone less grimy.

Check out the full infographic on getting all the grime off of cell phones here with bonus information on scrubbing down your earbuds.