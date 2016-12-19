Ad Blocker Detected

Viruses, Bacteria, And Feces: Here's How Gross Your Phone Is And How To Get It Clean

DECEMBER 19, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Most of us use our phones constantly throughout the day.

Whether I need it for calling, texting, or using the internet, I know my phone is never far out of reach. But beyond wiping away fingerprints every once in awhile, how often do you think about cleaning your phone? It turns out our devices are super, super gross, so here's how to get rid of all that gunk.

As it turns out, studies show that more than 90 percent of us have bacteria crawling all over our phones.

Cafe Quill

And it's not just bacteria -- viruses can easily spread, too.

Cafe Quill

Fecal matter? Gross. You don't want that stuff anywhere near your phone.

Cafe Quill

Sorry, ladies. Your phones have a higher likelihood of contamination.

Cafe Quill

Here's what you can do: Clean your phone regularly and wash your hands often.

Cafe Quill

Using a microfiber cloth is a great way to keep your screen clean.

Cafe Quill

Use water and vinegar if your phone has a lot of buildup. (Makeup lovers, we're looking at you!)

Cafe Quill

Make sure you keep the cloth clean, too, or you'll just be spreading germs.

Cafe Quill

Another way to clean your phone, especially the screen, is by using scotch tape to remove fingerprints and other markings.

Cafe Quill

Now there are even chargers that kill bacteria and cases designed to keep your phone less grimy.

Cafe Quill

Check out the full infographic on getting all the grime off of cell phones here with bonus information on scrubbing down your earbuds. Make sure to SHARE with everyone you know so they can keep their phones clean.

