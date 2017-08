Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For decades, the Second Amendment has been a hot-button issue across America.

But while the debate over the right to bear arms continues, one family is taking the steps necessary to educate their young daughter on the ins and outs of gun safety so that she handles them properly. In a video making the rounds across the internet, the girl can be seen doing some truly next-level things with a firearm.

To be clear, the gun isn't loaded. Still, seeing a tiny child execute maneuvers like this with such skill is a little odd.

video-player-present

How do you feel about their approach to gun use? Let’s start a conversation by letting us know your thoughts in the comment section.