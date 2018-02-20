Precious Video Shows Little Girl Coaching Her Dad Through Morning Hair Duty

Many dads have no idea how to do their daughters' hair.

The ones who do take great pride in making sure it's done right. Taking the time in the morning to help their daughters get ready for the day ahead is incredible bonding time. Just ask Derrick Culpepper, who has been a barber for years but just recently decided to film himself on hair duty in the morning. The video he got is so, so sweet.

He asks his three year-old daughter what to do next, and she tells him to add more grease. Then she encourages him, saying he's doing a "good job."







She continues to cheer him on throughout the video, thanking him and praising his work.







It's basically the most adorable thing and I definitely teared up watching it. Check it out below.

video-player-present

I love to see parents who invest in special time with their children like this. It's so important, and these days go by so fast.