She Dealt With Mental Issues, Abuse, And Being Overweight -- But Look At Her Now!

FEBRUARY 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Just a few years ago, now 24-year-old Talitha Rogers was overweight, on a dangerous mixture of medications, and dealing with emotional abuse.

But today, she's the happiest and healthiest she's ever been -- and it's all because of the choice she made to completely change her life and lose over 100 pounds. Her motivation? She simply wanted to be a mother.

Looking at this confident young woman, you wouldn't think that she ever had issues with her weight. But in reality, she had been overweight for most of her life.

After getting out of an emotionally abusive relationship, the New South Wales, Australia, resident had severe anxiety issues and had all but stopped socializing with anybody outside of her family.

