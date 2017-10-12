It's That Time Of Year Again! 23 Killer Halloween Makeup Looks That Bring The Terror

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year.

Everyone is totally willing to become a different person, even if it's just for a little while. Between the costumes and the decorations, people really know how to bring their A-game to the spooky spectacular holiday.

One place people really shine during the creepiest season of the year is in makeup. Makeup artists and enthusiasts alike can pull off some really outstanding looks that epitomize the holiday. Here are 23 of our favorites. Be sure to press play on some of these!

1. The teeth take this one to a whole new level.

2. You won't be feeling blue if you rock this on Halloween!

3. The Wicked Witch is a classic character, and this interpretation brings her all the way back to life.

4. Eeeeek. I don't want this nurse anywhere near me.

5. Or you could just totally make it look like your mouth is detached from your face.

6. This is the one time of the year that clowns are "in" as a look.

7. Who says makeup is just for faces? This one will totally freak people out.

8. Beautiful AND menacing.

9. You can't go wrong with some classic claw marks.

10. This total nightmare will thrill the Disney fans in your life.

11. Skulls and skeletons everywhere!

