15 Ghoulish Twists On Classic Foods That'll Liven Up Your Halloween Party

OCTOBER 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

If you're a parent (or not), chances are you have at least a few Halloween celebrations to host or attend this year.

Whether you're planning a party at home on All Hallow's Eve or want to give your kids some snacks to share with their classmates, Halloween-themed treats are a sure-fire way to get everyone into the spooky spirit. Here's a mix of cute and creepy recipes to get you started.

<a href="http://parentingchaos.com/deliciously-rotten-deviled-eggs/" target="_blank">Rotten deviled eggs</a> never looked so tasty.

Parenting Chaos

Not many think of the word "cute" when they see spiders, but these adorable <a href="http://cincyshopper.com/halloween-spider-cookies/" target="_blank">cookies</a> are the exception.

Cincy Shopper

Why make boring Rice Krispie treat squares when you can turn them into <a href="http://onelittleproject.com/rice-krispie-treat-pumpkins/" target="_blank">pumpkins</a>?

One Little Project

These ghosts in the graveyard <a href="https://sugarspunrun.com/ghosts-graveyard-dessert-shooters/" target="_blank">dessert shooters</a> are so adorable I'm not sure I'd want to eat them!

Sugar Spun Run

Your kids will have a blast eating mac and cheese that looks like <a href="https://cookingwithcurls.com/2016/09/07/toxic-waste-mac-cheese/" target="_blank">toxic waste</a>.

Cooking with Curls

These <a href="http://www.kitchenathoskins.com/2017/09/07/spicy-sesame-snake-breadsticks/" target="_blank">spicy sesame snake breadsticks</a> need to slither into my belly right now!

Kitchen @ Hoskins

<a href="http://www.wheelndealmama.com/voodoo-punch-perfect-halloween-party-drink/" target="_blank">VooDoo punch</a> makes for the perfect Halloween party drink.

Wheel N Deal Mama

These <a href="http://www.ourordinarylife.com/2013/10/hillshire-farm-ball-park-beef-mummy-dogs-recipe/" target="_blank">mummy hot dogs</a> are fun to make and fun to eat!

Our Ordinary Life

Cross over to the dark side with some <a href="http://www.instructables.com/id/Black-Lemonade/?utm_content=bufferef991&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_source=pinterest.com&amp;utm_campaign=buffer" target="_blank">black lemonade</a>.

Instructables / wold630

10. Even after the holiday is over, you can turn your leftover candy into witch's brew brownies!

Olives form the perfect little spiders on <a href="https://reciperunner.com/mini-spider-pizzas/" target="_blank">mini pizzas</a>!

Recipe Runner

Talk a walk in the evil queen's shoes and serve up some <a href="http://wannabite.com/how-to-make-poison-apples/" target="_blank">"poison" apples</a>.

Wanna Bite

Give mummies a spicy twist by making them into <a href="https://www.frugalcouponliving.com/halloween-jalapeno-mummies/" target="_blank">jalape&ntilde;o poppers</a>.

Frugal Coupon Living

Cut little faces into your tortillas and you'll have <a href="http://florassippigirl.blogspot.com/2014/10/jack-o-lantern-quesadillas.html" target="_blank">Jack-o'-lantern quesadillas</a>!

Florassippi Girl

Your guests will definitely feel like someone's watching them when these <a href="https://homemadehooplah.com/eyeball-cookies/" target="_blank">eyeball cookies</a> are resting on your treat platter.

Homemade Hooplah

Which of these recipes are you going to make this Halloween? Be sure to let us know below!

