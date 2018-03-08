Think Wavy Brows Are Dumb? Wait Until You See This Next Ridiculous Eyebrow Trend.

Look, I'm not a fashionable person, especially when it comes to wonderful world of makeup.

My idea of getting decked out involves jeans, a little blush, and maybe a hint mascara if I want to get crazy. I have no idea how to apply eye shadow and therefore applaud the beauty gurus of YouTube for transforming their faces with such talent and ease. That said, I know when I see stupid trends, and the "halo eyebrow" is definitely among them.

Sixteen-year-old beauty blogger Hannah Lyne has not only found a way to outshine wavy eyebrows, but to reverse unibrows, making them look even more ridiculous than they would in their natural state. So how did this teenage genius come up with such a revolutionary look?

"I was having a conversation with a friend trying to come up with a new idea for a look, and all of a sudden it came to me that I should connect my brow tails," Hannah told PopSugar. "This look was influenced by fishtail brows; seeing the way my brow flicked upwards inspired the idea of just carrying the brow on until it met in the middle." Incredible.

But wait -- this isn't the first bizarre look she's created with her eyebrows. Check out a few of the other "creative" brow experiments she's tried out below.

I can't wait for the day I start seeing women on the streets with halo brows floating above their eyes. And by "can't wait," I mean dread.