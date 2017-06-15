Ad Blocker Detected

He Used Wood Boards And Some Mugs To Create Something Anyone Would Love To Have

JUNE 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Ever since I was a kid, I've always been a huge fan of games that bring family or friends together for a night of fun.

Whether you're playing in front of a screen or over a board, there's really nothing to me like going against your loved ones in a friendly competition for the coveted title of winner. That's why if I had any woodworking skills at all, I'd definitely consider recreating what this guy made.

When asked if he could help out at a non-profit event, Redditor hellkyng decided that it needed something unique that would entertain each guest and help break the ice between strangers, so he built a barn door style Plinko game that everyone would enjoy.

First he attached a few wood boards together with two shorter planks at each end.

After using dowel rods and glue to mount a shelf toward the bottom, he arranged copper mugs on top where they'd catch the ping pong balls.

Next, he mapped out and drilled holes for the dowel rods that would guide the balls down to the mugs, then hammered them in with a rubber mallet.

With most of the hard work done, hellkyng stained it with this rich, classy color.

To prevent the balls from falling out on the sides, the crafter then hammered in some antique-looking nails.

All that was left to do was number the mugs, attach cast iron hooks, hang extras at the bottom...

...and test the game out, which worked beautifully.

Door in Action

Unsurprisingly, the game turned out to be a huge hit at the event. Everyone loved it!

If you want to check out the full project, click here, and be sure to share this cool, handcrafted game with others if you'd love one of your own!

