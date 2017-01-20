18 Of The Happiest Dogs You'll Ever Meet -- Prepare To Smile!

I thought I'd seen some happy dogs in my day, but these 18 pups? I dare say that they're the happiest dogs in the whole wide world!

As a dog owner myself, there's nothing that makes me happier than seeing my two pups full of glee. They find so much joy in the little things, like riding in the car or destroying a new toy, that it reminds me to stop and count my own blessings. If everyone could be as happy as these dogs, even just for a day, the world would be a much better place.

1. Let's kick things off with a dog birthday party! So many happy faces.

2. "I brought you a present. Make a wish, Mom and Dad!"

3. This dog really knows how to turn a frown upside down.

4. "Ah, yes. Right behind the ears. That's the spot."

5. Kayaking in Vancouver? I'd be smiling, too!

6. Of course, car rides are just as exciting for dogs.

7. Especially when they get to stick their head out the window!

8. "You're off work for a snow day? High five!"

9. I'll never be as content as this Shibu Inu riding a koala.

10. Or as ecstatic as this pup at the dog park!

11. Ball? Check. Grass? Check. Happy dog? Double check!

12. "Hey, Mom! I can see our house from here!"

13. For some dogs, even a haircut is reason to smile.

14. And other dogs like baths!

15. I mean, they really, really like them. Calm down, crazy eyes. You're starting to scare people.

16. No one experiences pure joy quite like a dog.

17. And nothing is better for us humans than seeing their enthusiasm! Even when they go temporarily insane on a sunny day.

18. I don't know what we did to deserve dogs, but they certainly make up for a lot of the bad things in life. We love you, puppers!

Don't forget to share these happy dogs with your animal-loving friends and family!