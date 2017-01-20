Ad Blocker Detected

18 Of The Happiest Dogs You'll Ever Meet -- Prepare To Smile!

JANUARY 20, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

I thought I'd seen some happy dogs in my day, but these 18 pups? I dare say that they're the happiest dogs in the whole wide world!

As a dog owner myself, there's nothing that makes me happier than seeing my two pups full of glee. They find so much joy in the little things, like riding in the car or destroying a new toy, that it reminds me to stop and count my own blessings. If everyone could be as happy as these dogs, even just for a day, the world would be a much better place.

1. Let's kick things off with a dog birthday party! So many happy faces.

Reddit / wordGmoney

2. "I brought you a present. Make a wish, Mom and Dad!"

Reddit / timthetoothninja

3. This dog really knows how to turn a frown upside down.

4. "Ah, yes. Right behind the ears. That's the spot."

Giphy

5. Kayaking in Vancouver? I'd be smiling, too!

Reddit / npfii

6. Of course, car rides are just as exciting for dogs.

Reddit / NOTORIOUSVOODOO

7. Especially when they get to stick their head out the window!

Reddit / Silvermoonxp

8. "You're off work for a snow day? High five!"

9. I'll never be as content as this Shibu Inu riding a koala.

Reddit / lipstikstain

10. Or as ecstatic as this pup at the dog park!

pure joy

11. Ball? Check. Grass? Check. Happy dog? Double check!

Reedit / a_redditors_gf

12. "Hey, Mom! I can see our house from here!"

Reddit / doUhaveanychyapstick

13. For some dogs, even a haircut is reason to smile.

14. And other dogs like baths!

Reddit / walnutwhale

15. I mean, they really, really like them. Calm down, crazy eyes. You're starting to scare people.

Giphy

16. No one experiences pure joy quite like a dog.

Reddit / el_cabinet

17. And nothing is better for us humans than seeing their enthusiasm! Even when they go temporarily insane on a sunny day.

Reddit / MrDelinquency

18. I don't know what we did to deserve dogs, but they certainly make up for a lot of the bad things in life. We love you, puppers!

Reddit / xarc134

Don't forget to share these happy dogs with your animal-loving friends and family!

