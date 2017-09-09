Ad Blocker Detected

Her Dad Was Busy Saving Lives On His Birthday, So She Made Sure He'd Feel Special

SEPTEMBER 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Sergeant Nick Matson's birthday came around this year, he unfortunately had to spend it away from his family.

That's because he's been busy helping the Houston Police Department with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. He'd spent nearly a week away from home when he celebrated the big day on August 31, but it was no less special thanks to a phone call from his adorable four-year-old daughter.

Watch as Matson tries to hold back tears while his little girl sings "Happy Birthday" to him.

(via Daily Mail)

What a sweet and absolutely precious little girl. Our thoughts are with all the first responders and people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

