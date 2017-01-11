Relationship Expert Says This One Thing Can Save Your Marriage

Marriage is hard work for any couple, and many eventually feel as though they've lost their spark.
Relationship expert Harry Benson says that's normal, but most people don't know how to go about fixing it or rekindling their love for their spouse. He believes, though, that there's just one main thing that spouses need to do to make their marriage work, and it's based on the old adage "happy wife, happy life."
According to Benson, he has the experience to prove that this approach works, as he and his wife were able to turn things around after almost calling it quits.