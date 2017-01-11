Relationship Expert Says This One Thing Can Save Your Marriage

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Marriage is hard work for any couple, and many eventually feel as though they've lost their spark.

Relationship expert Harry Benson says that's normal, but most people don't know how to go about fixing it or rekindling their love for their spouse. He believes, though, that there's just one main thing that spouses need to do to make their marriage work, and it's based on the old adage "happy wife, happy life."

According to Benson, he has the experience to prove that this approach works, as he and his wife were able to turn things around after almost calling it quits.

Benson and his wife Kate went through a very rough patch after they had children. They almost got a divorce. It was then that he realized he needed to make a change.

He knows what he's talking about, and research backs him up. Unhappy marriages can be happy again -- it's just a matter of how committed people are to saving their relationship.

Additionally, studies show that in families with children, when Mom is happier, everyone is happier. Moms surveyed said that what they want most is a kind partner who is interested in them and their kids.