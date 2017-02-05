Ad Blocker Detected

Men Put On Epic Fireworks Duel For Chinese New Year...Don't Try This At Home

FEBRUARY 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
I grew up loving Harry Potter and so did all of my friends.

J.K. Rowling's magical world is ripe for imagination and discovery. After I devoured all the books, the movies were a new way to keep the spirit of the brave kids who save the world alive. For many, the eight-film series brought to life parts of the text they couldn't quite picture, like the wand duels.

The bright lights and sound effects make for an epic scene. Two men in China celebrating Chinese New Year may have found the closest thing to an actual Harry Potter battle in real life, and it is amazing.

Shooting fireworks at or near another person is incredibly dangerous, but you can't deny that the footage is epic. Just don't try this at home.

Read More: What She Spent 60 Hours Doing Will Bring Out Your Inner Hogwarts-Loving Child

That's amazing. I'm glad neither of them got hurt! Share their epic stunt with the Harry Potter lovers you know that will be blown away.

