This Adorable Moment A 16-Year-Old Gets Into Harvard Will Have You Cheering

Getting into Harvard University is no small feat for anyone, at any age.
For a 16-year-old who's already applying to college, though, it must seem like a total long shot. One young man who knew he had the grades and the chops to go to one of the most respected universities in the world gathered his friends for the moment he would find out. No one was disappointed.
Their cheer is full of excitement, joy, and pride for their classmate, who almost can't believe he's done it.
All the hard work was worth it. I got accepted to Harvard at 16!! 😭😭😭 #Harvard #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/KjW3pAF0VG— Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017