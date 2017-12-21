Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Adorable Moment A 16-Year-Old Gets Into Harvard Will Have You Cheering

DECEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Getting into Harvard University is no small feat for anyone, at any age.

For a 16-year-old who's already applying to college, though, it must seem like a total long shot. One young man who knew he had the grades and the chops to go to one of the most respected universities in the world gathered his friends for the moment he would find out. No one was disappointed.

Their cheer is full of excitement, joy, and pride for their classmate, who almost can't believe he's done it.

Incredible. Harvard is lucky to have someone like him in their entering class. Congratulations, man!

Trending Now

What Happens When These Students Go Up To The Chalkboard Is Amazing

Trending Now

This Woman Is Eating Her Mother For Christmas And I Wish We Were Lying

Load another article