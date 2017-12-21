This Adorable Moment A 16-Year-Old Gets Into Harvard Will Have You Cheering

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Getting into Harvard University is no small feat for anyone, at any age.

For a 16-year-old who's already applying to college, though, it must seem like a total long shot. One young man who knew he had the grades and the chops to go to one of the most respected universities in the world gathered his friends for the moment he would find out. No one was disappointed.

Their cheer is full of excitement, joy, and pride for their classmate, who almost can't believe he's done it.