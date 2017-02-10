Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We all know that being a parent is tough business and it's made tougher by the fact that complaining about it is taboo.

Parents face a lot of pressure to be perfect and to never show when they're upset or frustrated with the direction their life is going. People often think that parents who don't absolutely love their jobs as caretakers don't love their children, but some parents are speaking out about their experiences online where they fear less judgment.

These parents say they love their kids, but being a parent has taken its toll.

1. "I love them but I hate being a parent. It's dull, it's relentless, it's worrying, it's thankless, it's demanding, it's monotonous, it's exhausting. I'd throw myself under a bus for them but being a parent has made me totally and utterly miserable." - Throughautomaticdoors

2. "The love I have for my kids is unending, unconditional, and indescribable. However, there is nothing I love about picking food up off the floor, being woken up, clearing up vomit, washing and ironing clothes, not going out cos you have no babysitter, housework, endless cooking etc etc...It's sheer drudgery!" - formerbabe

3. "I never get a minute to myself. As an introvert this is the hardest part. I see my friends going on exciting vacations, doing whatever they want to do. I can't because kids are so expensive that we can't afford to go anywhere. I haven't slept past six in years. I'm stuck in a place I don't want to live in." - jerkstore13

4. "I wasn't ready to stop being selfish. I'm only two years in so it's still the intense stage, but parenting so far has just been relentlessly exhausting. I feel like having a kid closed off a lot of possibilities for me, definitely killed any semblance of spontaneity in my life." - camelican

5. "I feel like it has destroyed my marriage. Both of us have changed since our child was born and I'm afraid the people we've become are not as compatible as the people we used to be. We never talk to each other, we never do anything together, and the very, very infrequent sex is basically her attempt to maintain her ability to claim she makes an effort in our relationship."

"Any communication that happens between us is about logistics regarding our child. I understand there is a brief period after birth where everyone needs to adjust but it has been over four years now. I love my child more than anyone else on Earth, save for my wife. But I miss having a companion in life. If I had known it would be like this, I don't think I would have made the same decisions." - LoveMyKidsMissMyWife

6. "I love my boys more than I ever thought I could. However...it's Saturday night and I'm covered in baby vomit with the baby refusing to sleep anywhere else but on me. He will wake about three times between now and when the toddler wakes at 6 a.m."

"I'm carrying 20 kg more than I'm comfortable with and have no clothes that fit. I feel guilt for so many choices I make. There are times I regret having my second baby because it's so hard to juggle the needs of two and still find time for my needs. People tell me it will get easier but for now, I'm hating it." - Pregnancyinsomnia

7. "Then there's work/life balance which goes out the fucking door. The stress at work, and the increasing stress of the job market, you do not have the luxury of coming come to dissipate. What happens is that you come home after a nasty, stressful day, and the stress is COMPOUNDED with home/kids problems. Have that for years...I love my kids, I'd STILL have them, but there are sacrifices people are not prepared for." - ethics

8. "My son is the result of a sexual assault. I chose to keep him and raise him but at the time I didn't realize how bad my PTSD would be and how much I would struggle and it's honestly not fair to him at all. He's six now and I struggle with wishing I had chosen adoption."

"I've spent his whole life in various intensive therapy and struggle with addiction. We live with my parents who are a fucking Godsend because they are a stability in his life and fill in in all the places I lack. But I have so much guilt because he deserves a better life than I can provide and thought I would be able to provide." - OneCrazyMotherDucker

I'm so thankful they shared their stories! It must be lonely to feel like they can't talk about these feelings with people close to them. What do you think? Share this with friends to get the conversation started.