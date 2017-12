Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s not every day you see a filleted fish continue to move, but that’s exactly what a person in Chengdu City, China, captured on film last month.

Despite being stripped all the way down to the bone, the catfish head can be seen eerily moving its mouth and fins as the rest of the body lies motionless. While many have questioned the validity of the clip, science has proved that this seemingly rare phenomenon isn’t as unusual as you might think.

According to IFLScience, after death, there are many cells that can still respond to stimuli despite the heart and brain no longer being able to function.

Every time I watch this video, I can’t help but think of those novelty fish mounts that sing to you when you press the button.