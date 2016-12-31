The 10 Healthiest ‘Human Foods’ You SHOULD Be Feeding Your Dog -- Who Knew?

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We all have that one friend who simply refuses to give their pets human food.

And while some human foods such as chocolate and macadamia nuts are proven to be poisonous for our puppy pals, not everything is harmful to their health. In fact, certain people food is great for dogs! To help you determine which foods are okay to sneak into their dishes, here are 10 treats that can positively impact your dog’s health.



1. Liver

Liver is a source of vitamins A, B, and K, and iron. In fact, it also contains more of the necessary daily nutrients that dogs need than muscle meats.

Too much vitamin A can be harmful to your dog's health, so it is recommended that larger dogs receive only an ounce of liver a day, while smaller dogs receive only half an ounce.

2. Leaner Meats

Meat is an essential part of any pup's diet. Leaner cuts of meat like pork and chicken are also full of vitamin B and healthy amino acids. They can also help boost your dog's metabolism. Look for cuts that are low in fat and avoid ground beef.

3. Salmon or Tuna

Tuna and salmon are rich in omega-3s which are great for coat health. The natural fats found in these cuts are also great for canine brain function!

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil isn't just a wonder food for humans, but dogs as well. One scoop of the oil per day can help keep your dog's skin and fur super healthy. Coconut oil is also full of monoglyceride monolaurin, which is known to have antibacterial properties.

5. Cottage Cheese or Yogurt

Cultured dairy products are great sources of calcium and can help keep your dog's bones strong and healthy. Yogurt also contains probiotics that can help regulate the digestive system. Dairy products made with skim milk are preferred to keep fat at a minimum.

6. Nori Seaweed

Nori is dried seaweed most commonly used to wrap sushi. It is rich in fiber and contains healthy amounts of vitamins C and E. Seaweed can also help boost a dog's metabolism thanks to the presence of chlorophyll.

7. Carrots

The crunch of carrots can help remove plaque and other gunk off your dog's teeth. Carrots are also full of essential vitamins and nutrients.

8. Peas

Peas are an excellent source of potassium and contain vitamin B and phosphorous, all of which are essential for peak doggy health.

9. Parsley

Dealing with stinky dog breath? Along with regular brushing, sprinkle some fresh parsley over Fido's food and let it work its dental magic.

10. Oatmeal

Oatmeal contains fiber and whole grains, which aid in digestion. It is great for older dogs with digestive problems, as well as those with possible wheat allergies. Prepare your dog's oatmeal the same way your would for yourself (but leave out any sweeteners).

