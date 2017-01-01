Ad Blocker Detected

This One Simple Thing Could Help You Fight Off Colds And Infections Better

JANUARY 1, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
SCIENCE

While we're all taught that too much exposure to the sun isn't good for our skin, we also need to keep in mind that it can help our bodies, too.

Soaking up the sun stimulates the production of more vitamin D, which fights depression, disease, and strengthens our immune systems. But according to a recent study published in the Scientific Reports journal, sunlight is even better for us than we previously thought.

According to researchers from Georgetown University, sunlight helps T cells, the white blood cells that play a key role in our immune systems, to move faster.

They found that low levels of blue light from the sun or special lamps activate hydrogen peroxide, which is released by white blood cells to kill bacteria and fight off infections.

"An immune response also uses hydrogen peroxide to make T cells move to the damage," says Gerard Ahern, PhD, the author of the study. “This all fits together.”

Wikipedia

Read More: Eating Chocolate For Breakfast Could Turn You Into A Morning Person -- Seriously!

Ahern also says that blue light therapy could help boost people's immunity.

(via Daily Mail)

That settles it -- whenever I'm sick, I'm definitely going to catch some rays. Be sure to share this with others so they can stay healthy and happy, too!

Giphy

