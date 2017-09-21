Ad Blocker Detected

This Amazing Moment Between A Husband And Wife Will Have You Reaching For Tissues

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Those of us who've never had any issues with hearing take a lot of everyday noises for granted.

If you're in a relationship, you probably don't think much about what it sounds like to kiss your partner. But for one deaf woman, it meant the world to finally be able to hear it. After receiving a cochlear implant, she visited her doctor to make sure the device was working as it was supposed to.

She was understandably overwhelmed by all the sounds around her...but one of the most emotional moments was being able to hear what it sounded like to kiss her husband. Get some tissues ready, folks!

(via Daily Mail)

I'm so happy for this lady. I can't begin to imagine how incredible this experience was for her.

