Most babies first hear their parents' voices while they're still in the womb.

Unfortunately, some who are born deaf may never get to experience that moment -- but luckily for this little boy, that wasn't the case. Little Hunter from Ohio has been hearing impaired all his life and had no idea what his mom's voice sounded like until now. After receiving a pair of hearing aids this month, he reacted in the most adorable way when she asked, "Can you hear mommy?"



That's one happy baby!

