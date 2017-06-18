Father Makes Heartbreaking Plea To Parents After A Mistake Led To His Child's Death

Children are known to pick up small objects and put them in their mouths on a regular basis, which is why so many toys come with warnings of possible choking hazards for kids.
Unfortunately for George Asan from Hampshire, England, his daughter, Francesca, did just that when she came across a common household item last year. Instead of choking on it, however, she swallowed it without showing any signs of distress. By the time her father realized that she'd ingested the object, it was too late to save her life.
While the small, round batteries like this one used in many toys and electronics seem relatively harmless, swallowing one caused the little girl's death.
Inside her body, the button battery began corroding her flesh as soon as it came in contact with her bodily fluids.