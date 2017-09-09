Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Many years ago while on a beach trip with my parents, we discovered this little shop that sold color-changing T-shirts.

It was such a unique concept at the time that of course I had to stock up on them. The clothing worked in a similar manner to mood rings, but instead of changing color depending on your mood, the T-shirts would transform from black and white to fully colored designs out in the sun and in different temperatures.

But the latest take on temperature-changing pigments is completely wild.

Hair dye brand Pravana just launched a new line of products under the name Vivids Mood Color. Check out the new product in this just-released promotional clip:

Instead of being an actual dye, it's a temporary overlay that changes color depending on the heat level of your surrounding environment or the styling tools you're using.

With Vivids Mood Color, the possibilities are endless. Pravana's product development manager, Lissette Cruz, emphasized the point saying, “What makes it unique is that it’s the first-ever heat reactive color on the market. It happens so fast, with so many different heat sources.”

“Walking out into the sun, with the simple heat from the sun, makes the color shift. Any gust of wind can change it again and reverse right back to its original color,” Cruz continued.

While Cruz suggests that their line of new products works best on lighter hair colors, everyone can find a way to make it work.

Beauty bloggers and fashion editors have already gotten their hands on the new color line, but it's available to the public now!

(Via Allure)

