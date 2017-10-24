This Hedgehog's Cute Camping Photoshoot Will Make You Yearn For The Great Outdoors

You wouldn’t initially think that Barbie and an adorable hedgehog would have much in common, but that’s exactly where you’re wrong.
Like the infamous plastic doll, Azuki the hedgehog is on a mission to find his next calling in life. Life is full of big adventures, and Azuki has experienced them all. And with each new journey of self discovery, Azuki’s owners come along for the ride with an epically adorable photoshoot.
But just when you thought Azuki couldn’t get any more precious, this snuggly critter ditched his luxurious dream house and headed for the woods for a camping adventure he won’t soon forget.
Check out the cuteness overload that is Auzki roughin’ it.
