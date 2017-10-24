This Hedgehog's Cute Camping Photoshoot Will Make You Yearn For The Great Outdoors

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

You wouldn’t initially think that Barbie and an adorable hedgehog would have much in common, but that’s exactly where you’re wrong.

Like the infamous plastic doll, Azuki the hedgehog is on a mission to find his next calling in life. Life is full of big adventures, and Azuki has experienced them all. And with each new journey of self discovery, Azuki’s owners come along for the ride with an epically adorable photoshoot.

But just when you thought Azuki couldn’t get any more precious, this snuggly critter ditched his luxurious dream house and headed for the woods for a camping adventure he won’t soon forget.

Check out the cuteness overload that is Auzki roughin’ it.

(via Bored Panda)

This little fella is certainly living the life. To keep up with Azuki and all his adventures, be sure to follow him on Instagram.