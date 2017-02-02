Ad Blocker Detected

Forget Groundhog Day -- Hedgehog Day Is Where It's At (And These Photos Prove It)

FEBRUARY 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
Matthew Derrick
Every February 2, we look to our favorite weather-predicting groundhog Punxsuatawney Phil to tell us how much more cold weather we'll have to deal with. But did you know that back in the day, Romans used hedgehogs for the same purpose?

As part of their weather-predicting ritual, ancient Romans would use hedgehogs as their animal meteorologists. Eventually, this tradition was brought over to the U.S. by German immigrants with one minor tweak. Since hedgehogs were few and far in between, they substituted in groundhogs and the rest is history. So to honor the original weather-predicting critters, here are 22 adorable hedgehogs that would give any groundhog a run for its money.

1. They took some extra safety precautions to make sure they never lose their hedgehog around the house.

Reddit / taegasaurus

Reddit / taegasaurus

2. I'll have a double shot of cuteness any day.

Reddit / elliethehedgehog

Reddit / elliethehedgehog

3. You can't leave this little guy alone for more than a minute without him getting into trouble.

Reddit / DaphneWharberton

Reddit / DaphneWharberton

4. Someone didn't get their beauty sleep last night.

Reddit / ac130-specter

Reddit / ac130-specter

5. How could you say no to cuddle time with this cutie?

6. This nugget's a bonafide prima ballerina.

Reddit / jgop1

Reddit / jgop1

7. Something tells me this little guy is excellent at hide and seek.

8. She can't go anywhere without her hedgehog sidekick.

Reddit / LethalLlama1887

Reddit / LethalLlama1887

9. "Are you seriously going to watch me like that while I'm eating?"

Reddit / B-MoreCahreen

Reddit / B-MoreCahreen

10. Someday he'll learn she's only a toy, but for now, we'll let them have their moment.

11. Somebody didn't have the heart to tell this little hog that Christmas is over.

Reddit / sublime29

Reddit / sublime29

12. It's nice to see we're not the only ones looking forward to warmer weather.

Reddit / skiingnarwhal

Reddit / skiingnarwhal

13. That strawberry's just about as big as he is!

14. Who needs a vacuum cleaner when you have this sweetheart?

Reddit / iBetard

Reddit / iBetard

15. She must be one of Starbucks' new secret menu items.

Reddit / greatwhitekitten

Reddit / greatwhitekitten

16. Find somebody who looks at you like this hedgehog looks at its human.

17. "Are you my brother?"

Reddit / scamperly

Reddit / scamperly

18. Safety first!

Safety first!

Reddit / catfish_nation

19. Just chillin'.

20. She's got this beagle wrapped right around her paw.

Reddit / DaphneWharberton

Reddit / DaphneWharberton

21. It's her party and she'll cry if she wants to.

Reddit / Whosajiggawha

Reddit / Whosajiggawha

22. "It's about time you got home."

Sonic ain't got nothin' on these hedgehogs! Share these adorable critters with your friends to celebrate the cutest holiday of all!

