Forget Groundhog Day -- Hedgehog Day Is Where It's At (And These Photos Prove It)

Every February 2, we look to our favorite weather-predicting groundhog Punxsuatawney Phil to tell us how much more cold weather we'll have to deal with. But did you know that back in the day, Romans used hedgehogs for the same purpose?

As part of their weather-predicting ritual, ancient Romans would use hedgehogs as their animal meteorologists. Eventually, this tradition was brought over to the U.S. by German immigrants with one minor tweak. Since hedgehogs were few and far in between, they substituted in groundhogs and the rest is history. So to honor the original weather-predicting critters, here are 22 adorable hedgehogs that would give any groundhog a run for its money.

1. They took some extra safety precautions to make sure they never lose their hedgehog around the house.

2. I'll have a double shot of cuteness any day.

3. You can't leave this little guy alone for more than a minute without him getting into trouble.

4. Someone didn't get their beauty sleep last night.

5. How could you say no to cuddle time with this cutie?

6. This nugget's a bonafide prima ballerina.

7. Something tells me this little guy is excellent at hide and seek.

8. She can't go anywhere without her hedgehog sidekick.

9. "Are you seriously going to watch me like that while I'm eating?"

10. Someday he'll learn she's only a toy, but for now, we'll let them have their moment.

11. Somebody didn't have the heart to tell this little hog that Christmas is over.

12. It's nice to see we're not the only ones looking forward to warmer weather.

13. That strawberry's just about as big as he is!

14. Who needs a vacuum cleaner when you have this sweetheart?

15. She must be one of Starbucks' new secret menu items.

16. Find somebody who looks at you like this hedgehog looks at its human.

17. "Are you my brother?"

18. Safety first!

19. Just chillin'.

20. She's got this beagle wrapped right around her paw.

21. It's her party and she'll cry if she wants to.

22. "It's about time you got home."

