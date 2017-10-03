They Took Their Hedgehog To The Ocean. What The Critter Did Next Is So Cute!

As most people set out to cool off during the summer months, pets often go to grandmas house or the kennel while the family goes on vacation.
But when Stephanie Gerada set out to hit the beach with her friends, she wasn’t about to let her pet hedgehog, Dexter, home alone to miss out on the fun. Dexter, who has a real knack for swimming in the bathtub, couldn’t wait to splash around in the actual ocean! And when the big moment arrived, he wasn’t a fish out of water. He was quick to show off his swimming skills!
Check out that little wiggle. So cute!video-player-present
