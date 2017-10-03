They Took Their Hedgehog To The Ocean. What The Critter Did Next Is So Cute!

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As most people set out to cool off during the summer months, pets often go to grandmas house or the kennel while the family goes on vacation.

But when Stephanie Gerada set out to hit the beach with her friends, she wasn’t about to let her pet hedgehog, Dexter, home alone to miss out on the fun. Dexter, who has a real knack for swimming in the bathtub, couldn’t wait to splash around in the actual ocean! And when the big moment arrived, he wasn’t a fish out of water. He was quick to show off his swimming skills!

Check out that little wiggle. So cute!

(via Daily Mail)

Olympians better watch out. We have a new Michael Phelps on our hands!