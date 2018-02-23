Ad Blocker Detected

This Helicopter Crash Ended Up Being Really Bad News For One Unfortunate Elk

FEBRUARY 23, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Researchers from Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources often catch, tag, and release elk in order to monitor their migration paths and survival rates.

Most of the time, these operations involving helicopters and remote wildlife are successful. According to Mark Hadley, who is with the division, the state captures about 1,300 animals every winter without incident. But on February 12, one trip went very wrong when a leaping elk in eastern Wasatch County brought a helicopter crashing to the ground.

A typical netting process involves researchers flying over a target and firing a net at it, which usually causes the animal to fall to the ground.

Once the elk is restrained, it's sedated, fitted with a tracking collar, then released back into the wild. However, things didn't go as planned for the group of researchers whose helicopter collided with one such unfortunate creature.

Last week, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office received a distress call from a downed helicopter near the Currant Creek Reservoir.

