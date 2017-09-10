This Is The Truly Nasty Thing That Can Happen If You Get This Piercing

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s hard to believe that just a few decades ago, something as simple as piercing your ears was largely frowned upon.

Today it seems like there’s a piercing for just about every part of your body. With so many options, long gone are the days of the traditional single ear piercing. And naturally, one atypical kind of piercing is taking the world by storm. Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Scarlet Johansson are getting their helixes pierced.

But what exactly is a helix piercing? Well you’re about to find out.

A helix piercing is defined as any piercing made to the upper ear cartilage.

While most people opt into getting a single piercing along the outer upper cartilage, a brave few are getting multiple piercings in the same area.

These piercings are known as a double or triple helix.