Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is The Truly Nasty Thing That Can Happen If You Get This Piercing

SEPTEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s hard to believe that just a few decades ago, something as simple as piercing your ears was largely frowned upon.

Today it seems like there’s a piercing for just about every part of your body. With so many options, long gone are the days of the traditional single ear piercing. And naturally, one atypical kind of piercing is taking the world by storm. Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Scarlet Johansson are getting their helixes pierced.

But what exactly is a helix piercing? Well you’re about to find out.

A helix piercing is defined as any piercing made to the upper ear cartilage.

While most people opt into getting a single piercing along the outer upper cartilage, a brave few are getting multiple piercings in the same area.

These piercings are known as a double or triple helix.

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Trending Now

The Before-And-After Transformations Of These Old, Worn Out Things Is So Satisfying

She Found Her Wedding Ring After 11 Years...In The Last Place You'd Want To Find It

If You Love SpaghettiOs, This Nasty Recipe Will Probably Ruin Them For You

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

When His Opponent Fell Down, He Showed Everyone What Sportsmanship's Really About

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

Load another article