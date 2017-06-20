Ad Blocker Detected

This Man Does Something So Selfless For Stray Cats Every Day, And You Can Help Him

JUNE 20, 2017  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
We all say we want to make the world a better place, and sometimes we do.

There are some people, however, who dedicate their whole lives to that task. Willie Ortiz, who is 76 years old, has fed stray cats for the last 24 years, and his dedication to the task of keeping these animals alive has long gone unnoticed. Now, people are recognizing his huge heart and the way he gives back to the community, so they're trying to help him reach his goals.

Willie is originally from Puerto Rico, but he's lived in Hartford, Connecticut, for a long time. For just as long, he's been caring for stray cats around the city.

He began taking the cats to the vet to get them spayed and neutered, which helps control the population.

He also feeds them by buying all the food himself and he also tries to find a home for each cat in need.

He is retired and doesn't have a lot of money, so he spends his time collecting scrap metal in order to earn revenue to care for them.

A friend, Kathleen Schlentz, saw that he was struggling to pay for these good deeds, so she decided to help him by creating a GoFundMe for cat expenses. It's far surpassed its goal, but they are taking more donations to ensure the kitties are taken care of for the foreseeable future.

"He's really a humble man," Schlentz added. "He doesn't ever toot his own horn. Some people will say, 'Why do you spend your money on cats?' And he'll say, 'Because they're cats.'"

What a wonderful man. He really loves his furry friends, and I'm sure they appreciate him so much! Share this all with the animal lovers you know! If you want to help him out and donate, you can do so here.

