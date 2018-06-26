Here’s why your eye twitches and how to make it stop

Do one or both of your eyes twitch? It’s something you’ll notice more than someone else might. Have you ever considered why your eyes might twitch? Thankfully, it’s not due to something serious. Your body’s letting you know something’s a little off; lucky for you, by making some slight adjustments to your lifestyle and way you work, you can kiss these annoying eye twitches bye-bye.

Eye twitches feel worse than they appear. Though they still might make you feel self-conscious like you’re the crazy one with that look in your eyes, I promise you; it’s not that bad. Unlike what some may believe, eye twitches aren’t associated with any emotion. They’re usually a symptom of something else.

If you lead a stressed, rushed lifestyle with little sleep, these are two main factors why your eyes might twitch. Stress can lead to insomnia; your body is signaling to you that you need to get more rest.

Eye strain could be another reason why your eyes twitch. This is perfectly understandable. If you continuously stare at your SmartPhone or computer screen all day, this will bother your eyes. If you wear glasses, you might need different ones. Or if you don’t wear them at all, you should check into getting a pair. Staring at these bright screens can place a strain on your eye muscles. Particularly if you’re looking at your SmartPhone before falling asleep. Cut back on using these devices if possible. Or look into getting a special pair while using your computer.

If you’re stressed out, you’re probably consuming too much caffeine. On the flipside, you might be drinking too much alcohol. Either way, these can be a cause of your eye twitches. If you have dry eyes, head to your local drugstore and purchase some eyedrops.

These final two ideas aren’t actual causes for eye twitches, but you could have nutritional imbalances or allergies you aren’t aware of. In some studies, it was found that a diet with too little magnesium could result in twitches; or an overproduction of histamine which is released when you have an allergic reaction could make you feel like you have a crazy look in your eye.

Now that you know some of the causes behind eye twitches, it’s time to get rid of that crazy look in your eyes and stop the twitching for good. You’ll feel better and be healthier.

