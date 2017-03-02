Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Bus Driver On His Daily Route Spotted A Woman In Need -- What He Said Saved Her Life

MARCH 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Bus drivers run on tight deadlines, so they don't often stop for anything when they're en route.

Bus drivers run on tight deadlines, so they don't often stop for anything when they're en route.

YouTube / Rvdecw

But while this driver was out on his route crossing the Main Street Bridge in Dayton, Ohio, Damone Hudson saw something that he knew was worth losing a few minutes over between point A and point B.

Surveillance footage shows Hudson stopping his bus along the side of the bridge when he noticed a woman standing over the railing. After failing to coax her from the railing from inside the bus, Hudson decided to walk up to her in hopes of turning this awful situation around.

As he awaited for police to arrive on the scene, Hudson could be heard saying, “Ma’am, you look like you're having a bad day, you know? Can I give you a hug?”

Once cops arrived, the woman finally stepped back over the railing to safety. Knowing that she was in good hands, Hudson was able to return to his route and continue about his busy day.

(via Daily Mail)

Read More: Mom Speaks Out About Bullying And Gang Rape That Led To Her Daughter's Suicide

Hudson is being hailed a hero for his kind words and the incredible support he showed to a woman on the brink of tragedy.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or urges, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or learn more about suicide prevention here.

Trending Now

These 18 Kids Prove That Parenting Can Be A Dangerous Business

Trending Now

This Brazen Burglar Crept Around A Home As The Victim Rested Feet Away From Her
Submit Content

Load another article