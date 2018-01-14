Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15 Valiant Pups That Became Four-Legged Heroes And Wowed Their Humans

JANUARY 14, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

One reason why dogs make such incredible companions is that they'll do anything to protect their humans and even other animals.

Whether they're providing emotional support, alerting us to danger, or putting their lives at risk to rescue people from deadly situations, dogs around the world prove every day that they deserve to be called heroes. So to celebrate our canine friends' bravery, we're sharing the stories of 15 courageous pups who've worked to help others in incredible ways.

1. "Tonight this guy barked at me for thirty minutes to take him out despite just going. Turned out we had a gas leak in our apartment and he just wanted us to get out."

"Tonight this guy barked at me for thirty minutes to take him out despite just going. Turned out we had a gas leak in our apartment and he just wanted us to get out."

Reddit / NobelLandMermaid

2. Molly the blind dog saved the lives of seven people, two dogs, and four cats when she alerted her family to a house fire in the middle of the night.

Molly the blind dog <a href="https://imgur.com/a/1op24" target="_blank">saved</a> the lives of seven people, two dogs, and four cats when she alerted her family to a house fire in the middle of the night.

Reddit / smsali005

3. "Meet Sam, who recently retired after 10 years and over 300 children found as a search and rescue dog in PA."

"Meet Sam, who recently retired after 10 years and over 300 children found as a search and rescue dog in PA."

Reddit / Gwyddia

4. "This pretty lady chased off a bear for me and my cat tonight."

"This pretty lady chased off a bear for me and my cat tonight."

Reddit / Margarita_Catherine

5. Rex the dog found a dying hummingbird while out on a walk and refused to leave it. His owner ended up taking the bird home with them and nursed it back to health.

video-player-present

6. "I was a hero this morning. Woke my humans up as a thief tried to break in through the window."

"I was a hero this morning. Woke my humans up as a thief tried to break in through the window."

Reddit / pol901pol

7. "Meet Zeppelin. He is a canine blood hero; he donates blood to save the lives of other dogs. So far, he's saved 9 dogs' lives. I couldn't be more proud of my dog."

"Meet Zeppelin. He is a canine blood hero; he donates blood to save the lives of other dogs. So far, he's saved 9 dogs' lives. I couldn't be more proud of my dog."

Reddit / totesmuhgoatz

8. This is Storm, a very good boy who saved a baby deer from drowning.

video-player-present

9. "I walked in to see my pitbull, Akasha, who has never had puppies, is now nursing a 4-week-old feral kitten I saved...nature is amazing!"

"I walked in to see my pitbull, Akasha, who has never had puppies, is now nursing a 4-week-old feral kitten I saved...nature is amazing!"

Reddit / drakeXtheXsnake

10. Bretagne was the last surviving ground zero search and rescue dog from the September 11 attacks. She was 16 years old when she died in 2016.

Bretagne was the last surviving ground zero search and rescue dog from the September 11 attacks. She was 16 years old when she died in 2016.

Twitter / NYPDSpecialops

11. "My best friend turns 12 today. She's flown in helicopters, saved me from dozens of bears, and volunteered as a therapy dog at a local hospital. She's definitely earned a day off today."

"My best friend turns 12 today. She's flown in helicopters, saved me from dozens of bears, and volunteered as a therapy dog at a local hospital. She's definitely earned a day off today."

Imgur / wolfboss

12. " "University of Illinois awarded an honorary master's degree to Hero, a service dog who attended each one of his owner's classes."

" "University of Illinois awarded an honorary master's degree to Hero, a service dog who attended each one of his owner's classes."

Reddit / razmataz08

13. Frida the Labrador retriever helped locate victims of the 7.1-magnitude Mexico City earthquake. She's deployed by the Mexican navy as a search and rescue dog for natural disasters.

Frida the Labrador retriever helped locate victims of the 7.1-magnitude <a href="http://time.com/4954826/frida-rescue-dog-mexico-city-earthquake/" target="_blank">Mexico City earthquake</a>. She's deployed by the Mexican navy as a search and rescue dog for natural disasters.

Twitter / gobmx

14. "Cooper the Super Pooper. The hero dog who saved me from drowning and detected my heart attack before I knew it."

"Cooper the Super Pooper. The hero dog who saved me from drowning and detected my heart attack before I knew it."

Reddit / NickelFish

15. "Hero dog recovering from rattlesnake bites after saving girl and grandma."

"Hero dog recovering from rattlesnake bites after saving girl and grandma."

Reddit / Aroundall

(via Bored Panda)

There's all the proof you need that dogs are exceptionally compassionate and heroic creatures. We'll never deserve them, but we sure can love and spoil them!

Trending Now

This Animation Explaining Ocean Depth Will Make You Feel So Anxious About The Sea

Trending Now

Man Exacts Absolutely Savage Revenge On Cheating Wife, Catching Her In The Act

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Hunters Step Out Onto A Frozen Lake To Save A Deer Trapped In The Ice

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

These Horses Were So Pumped To Play In The Snow...Riiight Up Until They Weren't

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

As If Commuting Wasn't Bad Enough, These Morons Turned The Subway Train Into A Slip-N-Slide

Nasty Video Serves As A Parental Reminder To Clean Out Or Replace Bath Toys

Artist Creates Incredible Stone Sculptures Without Any Mortar Or Glue

This Teenager Was Sent Flying After He Pissed Off The Wrong Elephant

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Load another article