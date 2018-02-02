Incredible Service Dog Throws Himself In Front Of A Bus To Save Legally Blind Owner

Service animals are lifesavers for the people who use them.
For someone who is blind or may have a disability, a service animal can be there to help guide them and perform daily tasks they wouldn't be able to do otherwise. Service dogs are highly trained and specialized, but one pup recently went above and beyond the call of duty when he literally saved his owner's life.
Here's their story.
Figo was out walking with his legally blind owner Audrey Stone when he saw a bus coming and switched sides to protect her. The bus hit them both, and they sustained injuries, but both lived.