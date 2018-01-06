This Old Italian Lady Talking To Google Home Is The Most Endearing Thing Ever

For many elderly folks, the ever-growing technology of our age is pretty astounding, if not a bit confusing.

Born in a different era, it's more difficult for our grandparents to use electronic devices that they could only dream of decades earlier. Their learning curves are much steeper than ours when it comes to smartphones, tablets, and speakers -- as this adorable lady can attest. All she wanted to do was have a chat with her family's Google Home Mini and get it to play some Italian music, but as she learned from the hilarious interaction, the speaker just can't carry on a conversation the way a human being can.

"Heeeeeeeeey Gooooooo-goo!"

She is way too cute. I already wish she was my own grandmother.