The internet was made for cats.

They're everywhere! Spotting our feline friends online is always just a Google search away. Some cats, however, are a little more sneaky.

Check out the 10 images below and try to find the kitties that are hiding in them. And don't worry if you just can't seem to locate the cuties -- we'll show you!

1. What a nice rock wall...

...there she is! Stealthy.

2. There couldn't possibly be a cat in all that laundry...