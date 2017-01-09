Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When You See Where This Hidden Staircase Leads, You'll Need One Immediately

JANUARY 9, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Secret passageways are the best.

As a kid, I always dreamed of having one, and we've covered so many amazing DIY secrets here on ViralNova. There are always more new and innovative ideas out there, though, from talented builders everywhere.

Do-it-yourself master, Imgur user notadeckofcards, previously redesigned his basement "dungeon" into an incredible home theater. That's not all, though. He also built a secret staircase that any kid or kid-at-heart would be jealous of.

Here's what his home theater looks like. Incredible, right? The problem was, he could only reach it through an outside door.

Here's what his home theater looks like. Incredible, right? The problem was, he could only reach it through an outside door.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Our designer chose a corner of the room that was relatively bare to build the hidden stairway.

Our designer chose a corner of the room that was relatively bare to build the hidden stairway.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Read More: Dishwasher Cooking Isn't New, But Making A Steak In There? Crazy!

Above, it was the perfect size and place for a comfortable seating area next to the window.

Above, it was the perfect size and place for a comfortable seating area next to the window.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

He built out the box he planned to use as the base of the seating area and door to the passageway.

He built out the box he planned to use as the base of the seating area and door to the passageway.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Outside, brackets and padding were added, along with a clean white paint job.

Outside, brackets and padding were added, along with a clean white paint job.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Then it was time to take the big leap -- cutting into the floor.

Then it was time to take the big leap -- cutting into the floor.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Once open, there was no turning back.

Once open, there was no turning back.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Inside the hole in the floor, notadeckofcards needed to create a frame with sturdy brackets to hold the ladder.

Inside the hole in the floor, notadeckofcards needed to create a frame with sturdy brackets to hold the ladder.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

The ladder was especially difficult to make, since angles have to be precise to stay parallel to the floor.

The ladder was especially difficult to make, since angles have to be precise to stay parallel to the floor.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Despite the difficulty, it turned out exactly as planned. Finally, he put it all together.

Despite the difficulty, it turned out exactly as planned. Finally, he put it all together.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

This is what the seating area looks like when the staircase is hidden. Looks like a great spot to read a book!

This is what the seating area looks like when the staircase is hidden. Looks like a great spot to read a book!

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Then you move all the pillows and crack the top open.

Then you move all the pillows and crack the top open.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Unlatch the front and you're ready to climb down.

Unlatch the front and you're ready to climb down.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Look, there's that Star Wars poster. You're definitely going to the basement.

Look, there's that Star Wars poster. You're definitely going to the basement.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Ta-da! It's the perfect way to stay warm and dry and still get to the home theater.

Ta-da! It's the perfect way to stay warm and dry and still get to the home theater.

Imgur / notadeckofcards

Read More: Incredible Church In Rome Boasts A Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

What an amazing project. If you were going to put a hidden staircase in your house, where would it go? SHARE his amazing DIY skills with others who will appreciate his hard work!

Trending Now

6 Behaviors In Zoo Animals That Might Be The Result Of Animal Cruelty

Trending Now

Check Out The Epic Natural Phenomenon That This Guy Came Across In A Frozen River

Eating Disorders Are Happening Earlier And Earlier. Parents Need To Be On The Lookout

'Fixer Upper' Star's Heartfelt Blog Post Speaks Volumes About Coming Together

Is This Manned Robot The Real Deal Or Just a Glorified Hoax?

It Is Nearly Impossible To Look At This Stupid Internet Trend Without Wincing

Time-Lapse Video Of A Morning In This City Will Make You Gasp

This Baby Suffered Horrific Burns, But Mom And Dad Failed Her In The Worst Way

Watch These Identical Twins Trick A Woman Into Thinking That She Has No Reflection

When You See How They Upgraded Their Home With Shiplap, You'll Want To Do The Same

Is Your Daughter Developing Very Early? New Research Says That Could Spell Danger

Watch This Silly Labrador Get Totally Freaked Out By An R2-D2 Toy -- LOL

This Scientist Beautifully Connected Black Holes And Depression In An Inspiring Lesson

The Story Behind These 'Eggplant Babies' Is Almost Too Weird To Believe

In-Flight Sexual Assault Happens More Often Than You Might Think

This Underwater Museum Shows That Art And Marine Life Can Peacefully Coexist

Load another article