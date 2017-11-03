Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

While Most Little Kids Are Playing, This One Just Led Cops On A High-Speed Chase

NOVEMBER 3, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

At 10 years old, I was too busy reading books about cops and robbers to even think about getting a criminal record. This little boy...well...not so much.

A 10-year-old Cleveland boy has taken up residence in a juvenile detention center after stealing his parents car and leading the police on a high-speed chase for more than 20 miles. Hitting speeds of over 100mph, the young boy was followed down the Ohio Turnpike by both his mom and state troopers. Cleveland police say this was the second time in two weeks that the kid was caught taking his parents' ride for a spin.

The boy was seen swerving between lanes on the highways and at one point took his joyride off the road.

The boy was seen swerving between lanes on the highways and at one point took his joyride off the road.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

It was short-lived, though, since police managed to catch him.

It was short-lived, though, since police managed to catch him.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

A judge’s decision on whether or not to keep the child in juvenile detention is pending. Check out the bizarre footage below.

(via Daily Mail)

I would have never thought about taking my parents’ car without permission at 16, let alone 10. Children these days are wild!

Trending Now

This Stunt Is A Good Way To Get Yourself Banned From The Post Office And Other Countries

Trending Now

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Load another article