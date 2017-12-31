Snake Goes To Electrifying Lengths To Catch A Bird, Wowing Everyone Who Saw It

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Sometimes life catches us so off guard that it can seem like even the simplest tasks like finding something to eat can leave us to feel like we're walking on a tightrope.

And while it may not be a literal tightrope, this hungry snake can totally relate when it comes to going all-out for dinner. In the clip below, two yellow birds can be seen taunting a long green snake as he slithers across a telephone wire. The unbelievable debacle in the sky quickly caught the attention of the neighbors who were lucky enough to capture the great food chase on video.

Unfortunately, the snake ended his high-wire routine absolutely ravenous, but with skills like that, I'm pretty sure he's got a full-time circus job in his future.

(via Daily Mail)

They say the early bird catches the worm, but when the roles are reversed, the outcome isn't so great. Here's hoping this snaky fellow found better food options once he planted himself back on solid ground.