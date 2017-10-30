This Dog Absolutely Did Not Get Into Her Mom's Makeup. NOPE. Nothing To See Here.

When you get a dog, you learn pretty quickly that none of your possessions are safe from them.

These naughty little pups will go to whatever lengths they have to in order to nab that cookie off your desk or the makeup in your drawer. All they need is Mom's or Dad's back turned for a few moments to carry out their dirty deeds -- as this woman learned when she left her French bulldog, Ferrari, alone for a short amount of time.

All she had to do was look at her sweet pup's face to realize the damage she'd done.







Her makeup had been ostensibly resting safely out of Ferrari's reach on her desk...







...but the dog still managed to get it, chew it, and spill it all over her mom's bed. Watch the guilty pup being confronted below.

video-player-present

Well, at least the makeup did its job -- just look at that glow! Here's hoping Mom's highlighter wasn't very expensive.