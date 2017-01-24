Ad Blocker Detected

This Is Just About The Last Thing You'd Expect To See On A Busy Mexican Highway

JANUARY 24, 2017  
When you drive often, you see people do tons of absurd things in their cars.

From putting on makeup while driving to trying to balance multiple food containers, people can get totally crazy when they're behind the wheel. One day, though, the motorists weren't the source of the strangeness on this Mexican highway. As they were just driving along, an enormous ostrich appeared and tried to keep up with their vehicles!

The big bird escaped from a breeding facility and decided to go on the run of its life.

Wow! I'm glad that ostrich is safely back where it belongs. Be sure to share this with the drivers you know who will get a kick out of this insane bird!

