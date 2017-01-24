When you drive often, you see people do tons of absurd things in their cars.

From putting on makeup while driving to trying to balance multiple food containers, people can get totally crazy when they're behind the wheel. One day, though, the motorists weren't the source of the strangeness on this Mexican highway. As they were just driving along, an enormous ostrich appeared and tried to keep up with their vehicles!

The big bird escaped from a breeding facility and decided to go on the run of its life.

I'm glad that ostrich is safely back where it belongs.