Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Dropped Their Girls Off For A Hike And Now They're Living In A Total Nightmare

FEBRUARY 15, 2017
LIFE

Not even a full day after Abigail Williams and Liberty German of Delphi, Indiana, went missing, police made the discovery that everyone feared on Tuesday, February 14: the bodies of two young girls.

Abigail and Liberty were dropped off near Monon High Bridge, a stunning spot that draws out local hikers, on Monday with the expectation that they'd meet back there to be picked up later on. When they never returned, the families started to worry. They were officially reported missing at 5:30 p.m.

Abigail and Liberty posted their last snaps at about 2:07 p.m. After that, their phones either died or were turned off.

Abigail and Liberty posted their last snaps at about 2:07 p.m. After that, their phones either died or were turned off.

Facebook / The Lost and Found and the Wanted

Read More: We Should Be Able To Trust Doctors, But This Man's Sick Behavior Says Otherwise

In their final posts, they were seen walking on the bridge and hiking in the surrounding area.

In their final posts, they were seen walking on the bridge and hiking in the surrounding area.

Facebook / Kyle Smith

At one point, police wanted to issue an Amber Alert, but investigators later decided that the situation did not fit the criteria based on what they were told at the time.

At one point, police wanted to issue an Amber Alert, but investigators later decided that the situation did not fit the criteria based on what they were told at the time.

Facebook / Liberty German

In a written brief, Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said, "Based on information learned from friends and family members, police do not suspect foul play and have no information to believe the girls are in any kind of danger, other than being exposed to outside elements."

In a written brief, Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said, "Based on information learned from friends and family members, police do not suspect foul play and have no information to believe the girls are in any kind of danger, other than being exposed to outside elements."

Facebook / Aaron Staggs

Sadly, the bodies of the two girls were found less than 24 hours later. Upon discovery, police announced that they did, in fact, suspect foul play after a preliminary investigation. They have not yet ruled the deaths homicides but will brief the Delphi community as the investigation progresses.

Sadly, the bodies of the two girls were found less than 24 hours later. Upon discovery, police announced that they did, in fact, suspect foul play after a preliminary investigation. They have not yet ruled the deaths homicides but will brief the Delphi community as the investigation progresses.

Facebook / Liberty German

The tight-knit town is understandably devastated. In a heartbreaking post following the deaths, community member Michael George Griffey said, "We are neighbors, we are family. And until yesterday, Delphi was always our safe place."

To see the initial briefing, you can watch the video below.

Read More: He Was Enjoying Drinks With Friends When He Was Kidnapped. And No One Did Anything

It's so tragic that we live in a world where two young girls can't go out and enjoy the fresh air without being killed. We send all of our love to their families and friends at this devastating time.

For more information about this tragic case, click here.

Trending Now

These Boys Say They Committed Heinous Crimes...But Could They Be Making It All Up?

Trending Now

This One Photo Speaks Volumes About The Struggles Of IVF

You'll Get Chills Once You See What's Lurking In The Background -- OMG

He Got Some Things He'd Need For Sex, But Wait 'Til You Learn Who The Seller Was
Submit Content

Load another article