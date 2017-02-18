You know that saying, "kids say the darndest things?"

Well, if you're a parent or teacher, I'm sure you know all too well that they can write some pretty crazy and ridiculous things as well -- especially when it comes time to do homework and take exams.

Whether they're hilariously literal or just plain sassy, these 22 homework and test answers will make you wish you were this funny as a kid.



1. DUH.







2. Is that you, Tina Belcher?







3. When you ask your students what they'd do if they were shipwrecked on an island.







4. A risk indeed, my friend.







5. Well, this kid's not lying.

Bruh look at my little brother's homework 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/exhKnlqTPe — roa (@_richgreatness) February 8, 2017

6. Ouch.







7. Absolutely savage.







8. That escalated quickly.







9. Well, he's not wrong.







10. That definitely deserves some extra credit.







11. Sassy AND correct.







12. This kid definitely has his priorities in order.







13. Okay, that's genius. Too bad their teacher doesn't agree.







14. Those aren't the only depressing answers. Poor kid.







15. You're probably right.







16. Now I'm seriously regretting never trying this in school.







17. Well, it is.

18. "I can't believe that worked."







19. Don't listen to that negativity, Tony -- you do you.

20. Maybe you should've phrased your question more specifically.

21. "Jesus is always the answer."

22. This is so horrible, but I can't stop laughing.

