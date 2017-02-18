Ad Blocker Detected

These 22 Kids Gave The Funniest Answers On Their Homework Assignments -- LOL

FEBRUARY 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

You know that saying, "kids say the darndest things?"

Well, if you're a parent or teacher, I'm sure you know all too well that they can write some pretty crazy and ridiculous things as well -- especially when it comes time to do homework and take exams.

Whether they're hilariously literal or just plain sassy, these 22 homework and test answers will make you wish you were this funny as a kid.

1. DUH.

DUH.

Reddit

2. Is that you, Tina Belcher?

Is that you, Tina Belcher?

Reddit / heisLegend

3. When you ask your students what they'd do if they were shipwrecked on an island.

When you ask your students what they'd do if they were shipwrecked on an island.

Reddit / Robimus

4. A risk indeed, my friend.

A risk indeed, my friend.

Reddit / Stonegray

5. Well, this kid's not lying.

6. Ouch.

Ouch.

Reddit

7. Absolutely savage.

Absolutely savage.

Imgur / mixmasterrudy

8. That escalated quickly.

That escalated quickly.

Reddit / SALON_QUALITY_HAIR

9. Well, he's not wrong.

Well, he's not wrong.

Reddit / EddieLomax

10. That definitely deserves some extra credit.

That definitely deserves some extra credit.

Reddit / MrsStache

11. Sassy AND correct.

Sassy AND correct.

Reddit / mepper

12. This kid definitely has his priorities in order.

This kid definitely has his priorities in order.

Reddit / michellekt

13. Okay, that's genius. Too bad their teacher doesn't agree.

Okay, that's genius. Too bad their teacher doesn't agree.

Reddit / CreativeUsername420

14. Those aren't the only depressing answers. Poor kid.

Those aren't the only depressing answers. Poor kid.

Imgur / ChanaleFelligHarrel

15. You're probably right.

You're probably right.

Reddit / J4CKR4BB1TSL1MS

16. Now I'm seriously regretting never trying this in school.

Now I'm seriously regretting never trying this in school.

Reddit

17. Well, it is.

18. "I can't believe that worked."

"I can't believe that worked."

Reddit / headfullofmangos

19. Don't listen to that negativity, Tony -- you do you.

20. Maybe you should've phrased your question more specifically.

21. "Jesus is always the answer."

22. This is so horrible, but I can't stop laughing.

(via Distractify)

If I had to go through school all over again, I'd definitely take a page out of these kids' books. Be sure to SHARE these funny answers with all the parents who would be proud if their children pulled any of this!

