Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Hippo Makes Hilariously Low-Speed Escape From Zoo Before Deciding To Go Home

NOVEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Most zoos take great care of their animals in an effort to aid conservation.

There are of course examples of places where the size of the pens is insufficient, and in the wake of documentaries like "Blackfish," more and more of these locations are being shut down.

Even at zoos where animals are well cared for, there's always the chance of escape. For one hippo in Israel, an open gate was the chance of a lifetime to taste freedom. But what she decided to do in the end shows there's no place like home.

She takes a low-speed jog outside, but watch until the end to find out what she does next!

video-player-present

Youtube / CBS Philly

I guess comfort really is paramount for this adorable hippo. I'm glad she found her way back home safely!

Trending Now

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

Trending Now

Think All Pets Are Dumb? These 15 Clever Critters Will Make You Reconsider.

Load another article