Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Looks Like Driftwood At First, But The Story Behind It Is So Cool

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

In 1919, a ship called the William H. Sumner ran aground off Topsail Inlet in North Carolina, with the wreckage eventually disappearing over the years.

The three-masted schooner had been sailing from Puerto Rico back to its home port in New York City when it sank on September 7. The captain, 20-something Robert E. Cochrane, was found dead afterward. Later on, three crewmen confessed that the first mate had shot him.

“The story goes that the young captain on his first voyage in command had sailed too close to the shore while the currents and winds had died preventing him from sailing back offshore again," according to TopSailIslandblog.com. "The speculation is that the crew had asked the captain to detour to pick up supplies and the captain, wishing to head northward to port, would not. The crew then allegedly mutinied.”

Now, nearly a century later, the remains of the Sumner have reemerged on Surf City Beach with the help of storm winds from Hurricane Jose.

Now, nearly a century later, the remains of the Sumner have reemerged on Surf City Beach with the help of storm winds from Hurricane Jose.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

At first, beach goers thought it just logs or driftwood. Then they noticed the pieces were interconnected.

At first, beach goers thought it just logs or driftwood. Then they noticed the pieces were interconnected.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

According to The Charlotte Observer, the section of the ship's ceiling and deck is rarely uncovered from the layers of sand. Locals say that you might be able to see it once a year during a low tide.

According to <a href="http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article174295191.html" target="_blank">The Charlotte Observer</a>, the section of the ship's ceiling and deck is rarely uncovered from the layers of sand. Locals say that you might be able to see it once a year during a low tide.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Learn more about this amazing piece of history below.

(via Daily Mail and The Charlotte Observer)

While it's illegal to move or disturb the pieces, as North Carolina claims all abandoned shipwrecks in the water, officials are encouraging anyone in the area to check it out before it vanishes again. I wish I could be there to see it!

Trending Now

Someone Cruelly Dumped These Babies In A River. It's A Miracle They're Still Alive.

Trending Now

Mom Noticed Something Was Wrong And Checked The Camera. She Never Expected This.

Load another article