Robinson Wasn't The First Black Baseball Player? 10 Historical Facts We Get Wrong

FEBRUARY 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

History can be a tricky subject to nail down, especially when you're trying accurately portray significant events.

Nobody is alive to confirm firsthand whether certain things have happened or not, or when exactly they took place. That's why we keep records of important happenings, but sometimes we mistake their full meanings -- or they simply seem unbelievable. It's no surprise, then, that some of the most noteworthy historical firsts occurred much earlier than many of us would ever guess.

You might be in for a bit of a shock, because these 10 historical events happened long before you think.

1. Though Charles Lindbergh impressively flew across the Atlantic by himself, he wasn't the first to make such a journey. British aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown pioneered the first non-stop transatlantic flight from Newfoundland to Ireland in 1919.

Though Charles Lindbergh impressively flew across the Atlantic by himself, he wasn't the first to make such a journey. British aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown pioneered the first non-stop transatlantic flight from Newfoundland to Ireland in 1919.

2. You may be unaware of when the first vending machine was invented, but you'd likely never guess that it was in the first century. Greek mathematician and engineer Hero of Alexandria created a device that accepted coins and then dispensed holy water.

You may be unaware of when the first vending machine was invented, but you'd likely never guess that it was in the first century. Greek mathematician and engineer Hero of Alexandria created a device that accepted coins and then dispensed holy water.

3. Kodak introduced the first color film in 1935, but the first color photograph pictured below was taken by Thomas Sutton in 1861. He used the three-color method, the foundation for virtually all color imaging, which was suggested by Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell in 1855. The ribbon was photographed three different times with a red, green, and blue filter before all the images were superimposed together.

Kodak introduced the first color film in 1935, but the first color photograph pictured below was taken by Thomas Sutton in 1861. He used the three-color method, the foundation for virtually all color imaging, which was suggested by Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell in 1855. The ribbon was photographed three different times with a red, green, and blue filter before all the images were superimposed together.

