Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Was One Of The Most Evil Rulers In History. Now, Check Out His Art

FEBRUARY 3, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Chances are, you’ve probably taken at least one history class that discussed World War II.

You’re then likely familiar with the horrifying things that Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party had a hand in, such as the murders of more than six million Jews during the Holocaust. However, long before Hitler's tyranny began, back when he was just a young man living in Vienna, he dedicated his life to art.

That’s right, before he was the face of fascism, Adolf Hitler created hundreds of paintings and sold them in an attempt to make it rich. Who knew someone with such an ugly heart could create such beautiful masterpieces?

In his book "Mein Kampf," Hitler recounted how in his youth, he had aspirations of becoming a professional artist.

In his book "Mein Kampf," Hitler recounted how in his youth, he had aspirations of becoming a professional artist.

Getty Images

Unfortunately the future führer never made it into art school. He applied twice to the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna, but was rejected both times after failing the entrance exam.

Unfortunately the future f&uuml;hrer never made it into art school. He applied twice to the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna, but was rejected both times after failing the entrance exam.

Getty Images

A major component in many of Hitler's paintings and sketches was his precise detail of European architecture.

A major component in many of Hitler's paintings and sketches was his precise detail of European architecture.

Getty Images

A majority of his paintings were adorned with his signature, "A. Hitler."

A majority of his paintings were adorned with his signature, "A. Hitler."

Getty Images

He continued painting while he served in World War I. Many of the pieces he did during this time featured farmhouses and dressing stations.

He continued painting while he served in World War I. Many of the pieces he did during this time featured farmhouses and dressing stations.

Getty Images

Hitler's art career came to a halt when his political career came to the forefront.

Hitler's art career came to a halt when his political career came to the forefront.

Wikimedia Commons

Following WWII, many of his paintings were seized by the U.S. government, while others were put up for auction for tens of thousands of dollars.

Following WWII, many of his paintings were seized by the U.S. government, while others were put up for auction for tens of thousands of dollars.

Getty Images

Read More: 8 Childhood Photos Of The Worst People Throughout History

"The Courtyard of the Old Residency in Munich," perhaps one of his most recognizable paintings, is still archived in the basement of the Army Center of Military History in Washington, D.C.

"The Courtyard of the Old Residency in Munich," perhaps one of his most recognizable paintings, is still archived in the basement of the Army Center of Military History in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images

(via Wikipedia)

It's impossible to separate Adolf Hitler from the atrocities he committed, but there's no denying that he had quite a bit of artistic talent. Share these gorgeous works of art with others to give them a look inside the mind of this infamous leader.

Trending Now

What These Parents Gave Their Little Girl Is Stirring Up Controversy Online

Trending Now

Officials Believe This Student Died Due To The Discipline She Received In Class

This Mom Lets Her Kids Trade Textbooks For Pokemon Go In The Name Of 'Education'

This Teen's Teacher Said He Had Big Eyes...Then He Scared The Crap Out Of Her

An Easily Curable Disease Killed Their Child, And Religion Could Be To Blame
Submit Content

Load another article